23 Million LATAM Women Fell Into Poverty in 2020

Women are the most affected by the increase in unemployment, poverty, and unpaid care work, the United Nations warned.

The United Nations Women Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean Maria-Noel Vaeza warned that the number of women suffering from violence and poverty in the region increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic produced "a 10-year setback" in the female labor participation rate, which experienced a historic drop of 5.4 percent in 2020. At least 23 million out of 118 million women entered the poverty threshold last year.

The Regional Office of the International Labor Organization (ILO) pointed out that the pandemic's negative impact on women was because they have more presence in heavily affected sectors such as services and commerce.

Regarding domestic work, which accounts for between 10.5 percent and 14.3 percent of women's jobs in the region, over 70 percent of female workers were affected by the quarantine measures.

"We can see that the consequences for women have been disproportionately negative... women are the most affected by the increase in unemployment, poverty and the overload of unpaid care work," Vaeza said.

Women suffer disproportionately from corruption. This #InternationalWomensDay we call on governments to gather specific data on how corruption affects women. We also have a message for women around the world: we are stronger together & together we can stop corruption. #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/cv9eGmfHj4 — Transparency Int'l (@anticorruption) March 8, 2021

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) indicated that up to 76 percent of women were victims of gender-based violence in several areas of their lives last year.

Vaeza put as examples Argentina where the number of daily calls to the Helpline for Gender Violence increased by 39 percent, and Mexico where the calls to 911 emergency climbed to 53 percent.

ECLAC noted that children, adolescents, Indigenous and Afro-descendant populations are also affected by poverty that will reach 209 million people.