2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With 14 Named Storms

This year, the season began on Wednesday, June 1 and ended on Wednesday, November 30.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with 14 named storms in total. Eight of the storms became hurricanes -- winds of at least 119 km per hour -- and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 178 km per hour or greater.

"Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. This is the last regularly scheduled Tropical Weather Outlook of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Routine issuance of the Tropical Weather Outlook will resume on May 15, 2023," the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed on Wednesday.

An average hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The impact of Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona -- which brought extensive damage to Florida's coast and Puerto Rico -- will continue to be felt long after the season ends.

A look back at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Ian, which became a high-end Category 4 hurricane this fall before making landfall in Florida, killed more than 150 people in the United States. It also caused between US$50 billion and US$65 billion in insured damages, a report from reinsurer Swiss Re said.

The storm was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the United States in the past 20 years. An NBC News investigation found that much of Ian's catastrophic toll was foreseeable and preventable.

Late September storm exposed shortcomings in how local governments communicate the risk posed by hurricanes, decide when to order evacuations, and identify and help the most vulnerable residents.

