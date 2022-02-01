20 Million Dollar Saudi Festival Organized by Vice Media

Saudi Arabia's lavish Azimuth music festival was secretly organized by American-Canadian youth media company Vice, all subsidized by its government had a cost over 20 million dollars.

According to insiders at Vice, just three years after officially announcing that it would not organize any other event in the country due to the murder of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, the corporation was pursuing business once more in the country and still doing business in Saudi Arabia.

A Vice employee told The Guardian that "vice employees have for years raised concerns over the company's involvement with Saudi Arabia – and we've been fobbed off with empty statements and pathetic excuses."

Business workers disclosed that the Azimuth music festival, which took place at the beginning of the Covid epidemic and did not catch too much attention in the western media, had a budget of over 20 million dollars.