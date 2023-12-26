160 Killed in Attacks in Central Nigeria

A provisional toll from the local Red Cross reported 104 dead in 18 villages in the Bokkos region.

On Monday, local authorities said at least 160 people had been killed in central Nigeria in a series of attacks on villages.

The initial death toll of 16 in a clash between herders and farmers in Mushu, a village in Bokkos local government area, has risen sharply.

At least 113 people have been confirmed dead and more than 300 injured have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos, Jos and Barkin Ladi, Monday Kassah, head of Bokkos local government in Plateau state, told AFP.

#VantageOnFirstpost: Nigeria's "Bandit Militias" have killed at least 160 people in the central Plateau state. The Militias attacked 20 communities in the region over the weekend. Successive governments have failed to stop the "Bandit Militias". @Palkisu explores pic.twitter.com/5GYUBlgCx0 — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 26, 2023

At least 50 people were also reported dead in several villages in the Barkin Ladi area, according to Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament.

This is the worst outbreak of violence in Plateau since May, when more than 100 people were killed in clashes between farmers and herders.

Armed attacks have been a major security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, causing deaths and kidnappings.