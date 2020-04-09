15,000 Professionals Join Fight Against COVID-19 in Argentina

The Health Ministry implemented a telemedicine device whereby experts from the Argentine Society of Intensive Care supervise 800 therapies across the country.

Argentina’s Health Ministry confirmed that over 15,000 professionals will join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through a telemedicine system.

Health Ministry Human Talent director Pedro Silberman explained that those professionals are being trained to complement and accompany the health units that are currently working.

The Argentine authorities reported that 3,000 resident doctors will receive an extension in their jobs.

To strengthen the health system, the Education Ministry will speed up the process of professional certification of almost 5,000 graduates from health careers.

"Besides receiving supplies for their protection, health professionals will access virtual courses to train themselves in the COVID-19 management," Silberman explained.

También recorrí junto a @Nestorgrindetti un hospital de campaña en Lanús, que brindará atención médica inicial para casos leves y sospechosos de coronavirus COVID-19 y garantizará también el aislamiento terapéutico de pacientes infectados. pic.twitter.com/VduWqn15BJ — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 8, 2020

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandes says, "I toured a field hospital in Lanus, which will provide initial medical care for mild and suspected cases of COVID-19. It will also ensure therapeutic isolation of infected patients."

The Argentine government also installed two "rescue systems" specifically tailored for health professionals, which operate through "red buttons" available in each care unit​​​​​​​.

"One system serves to clear medical questions with experts and the other one allows health workers to dialogue with mental health teams, which will attend 24 hours to contain their emotional crises."