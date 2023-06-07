14 Killed and 12 Injured in a Crash in Bangladesh

"...all individuals who sustained injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities..."

On Wednesday, in Bangladesh's Sylhet district, a collision between a truck and a pickup van in the lead to the demise of at least 14 individuals, with an additional 12 sustaining injuries.

"At least 14 people were killed and 12 sustained injuries in the head-on collision, and all of the deceased were construction workers," Md Abul Hossain, inspector at Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Police Station said.

According to Hossain, several employees sustained critical injuries in the vehicular collision that occurred at approximately 6:00 in the morning local time, the district situated approximately 240 km northeast of the capital city of Dhaka.

Hossain also said that all individuals who sustained injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Additionally, he also stated that the cause of the incident is currently being investigated.

13 people were killed in a collision between two trucks in South Surma Upazila of #Sylhet.#Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/qLDgr8PLb6 — Basherkella - বাঁশেরকেল্লা (@basherkella) June 7, 2023

According to official data, Bangladesh has one of the highest mortality rates attributed to road accidents globally,

The data also shows that the primary cause of these accidents are shoddy highways, negligently maintained vehicles, violation of traffic regulations by drivers, and lack of surveillance on behalf of the traffic department.

According to official reports, the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival rush in Bangladesh from April 15 to April 29 resulted in 304 road accidents that claimed the lives of 328 individuals and caused 565 others to sustain injuries.