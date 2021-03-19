13 Mexican Law-enforcement Officers Killed in Ambush

State authorities have acknowledged that organized crime groups are present in the area bordering Guerrero. This is Mexico’s biggest single slaying of law enforcement since October 2019.

At least 13 agents, eight from the prosecutor's office and five more from the State Police, were killed in an ambush by a group of organized criminals in the community of Llano Grande, municipality of Coatepec Harinas, in the state of Mexico.

The attack took place between 13H00 and 14H00 local time. The policemen could confront the aggression because of the number of shots fired and the type of weapons. They were shot and left next to patrol car number 8871 of the Secretariat of Security.

A few moments later, the same armed commando ran into a pick-up truck containing three ministerial agents from the Prosecutor's Office, who were killed by a burst of gunfire.

The state Security Secretary, Rodrigo Martínez-Celis Wogau, indicated that the convoy was patrolling the territory to combat criminal groups operating in the area.

"So far, we have information about the death of eight members of the Security Secretariat and five elements of the Attorney General's Office. This aggression is an affront against the Mexican State; we will respond with the full force and support of the law," he said.

According to Alejandro Gomez Sanchez, Mexico State Prosecutor, the institutions that are part of the peace-building table in the state condemned the cowardly crime.

He also added that the families of the murdered public servants would have the support and backing of the Security Secretariat and the Prosecutor's Office of the state of Mexico. "We will go after them and bring them to justice," he concluded.

State authorities mounted a ground and air operation to hunt down the assailants. The operation has the support of the Mexican Army and Navy, according to local media reports.