11 cholera cases confirmed in Haiti, 111 suspected

Today, 11 cases of cholera have been confirmed in the country, while the number of suspected cases has risen to 111.

These data were reported by the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Haiti, which also informed of two deaths registered in health centers.

Of the 111 suspects, 107 are hospitalized, at least 51 are under the age of 19, and some 27 have not reached the age of five, the ministry said.

The two deaths recorded (one yesterday and one today) are in addition to the seven authorities recorded last Sunday. Most people died in their respective communities, as they could not go to hospitals.

The communes located in the West of the country are the ones with the highest number of suspects: the capital, Port-au-Prince (55), Cité Soleil (41), Delmas (8), Petion-Ville (4) and Croix des Bouquets (1).

Secondary to the presence of cholera outbreaks in Haiti, reported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Mexico issued an epidemiological notice https://bit.ly/3MgfvRk for all health units to be attentive to people with travel history.

Meanwhile, the authorities urged the population of the Centro department, the Mirebalais, to comply with health guidelines to avoid possible contagion. The commune is keeping two patients under epidemiological surveillance.

The United Nations (UN) warned Thursday that the current outbreak could be contained if a humanitarian corridor is enabled for fuel to reach hospitals from the Varreux fuel terminal, allowing the supply of drinking water to resume.

The main hydrocarbon storage center in the country's capital, the Varreux fuel terminal, has been under the control of an armed gang since mid-September. Access to its facilities has been blocked, thus further worsening the fuel shortage crisis in Haiti.



This new cholera outbreak hits the country after the last case was detected in 2019.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called for international assistance and urged the Haitian people to dialogue amid protests demanding his resignation over rising fuel prices and shortages.

