100 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and shots to disperse hundreds of Palestinians who took to the streets to protest.

At least 100 Palestinian protesters were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the villages of Beita and Huwara near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that ten people were shot, including nine with rubber-coated metal bullets and 90 others suffered suffocation after inhaling teargas fired by the soldiers to disperse the protesters.

The protests broke out in Beita, Huwara and other areas in the West Bank against the tightened measures that had been taken against thousands of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

Israeli police and security forces tightened security measures against Palestinian prisoners in several Israeli jails following the escape of six prisoners from a prison in Israel on Monday. Storming Palestinian prisoners in several Israeli jails outraged the Palestinian factions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which called for intensive protests and demonstrations against Israel.

The Israeli prisons service "committed a heinous attack on Palestinian prisoners in several Israeli jails," the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said.

Israeli prisons guards and special units' soldiers armed with weapons, clubs, teargas and police dogs stormed the Kitzeot jail in southern Israel and had brutally attacked the prisoners. "Continuing the escalation in this way means a real war inside the prisons," the PLO added.

In Gaza, the Islamic Resistance Movement and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned Israel that attacking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will lead to a serious repercussion against Israel all over the Palestinian territories.