Colombia: Another Two Former Combatants Killed, Tally at 218

FARC stresses that President Ivan Duque allows these casualties under a cohort of silence and qualifies the killings as extrajudicial executions.

Colombia’s Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Common (FARC) political party Monday denounced the murder of another two former combatants.

“Almost every day there is a murder, in addition to the 15 forced disappearances. We denounce the extermination plan against our party and we raise our voice of anger and impotence against the State for not stopping these events,” FARC tweeted.

One of the victims was Fredy Fajardo Avila, who was murdered in Uribe’s municipality, in the El Meta department. He was complying with his reincorporation process after his demobilization.

Colombian Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) party thanked #Cuba���� for its support and position as guarantor for the implementation of the Peace Agreement signed in Havana in 2016



On Monday, the former guerrillas also denounced the assassination of Jose Antonio Rivera in Los Lagos de Pitalito neighborhood, in the Huila department. Unidentified men shot Rivera to death in his workshop. The 53-years-old was a Peace Agreements signer.

According to the FARC, 218 former combatants have been murdered since Peace Agreements signing in 2016.

“We didn't sign an agreement to get killed!” FARC concluded.