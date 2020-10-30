Havana Improves COVID 19-Related Epidemiological Situation

After undergoing a complicated epidemiological situation since last March, when the first Covid-19 cases were reported on the island, Cuba's capital city showed signs of controlling the second wave of Coronavirus, Dr. Francisco Duran said during a weekly press briefing.

Havana does not report any Covid-19 events open. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 has diminished, and no deaths were reported, reflecting on tighter controls, taking into account the city's demographic density and mobility of its citizens.

The Cuban capital continues stepping up measures such as social distancing and the use of facemasks, which has been improved in the last few weeks. The doctor referred to the excellent evolution against the disease in Havana. "The work that the capital has done must be recognized. Although the social distancing is not yet fulfilled as it should be, it is very difficult to see someone without a facemask in the street," he said.

La situación epidemiológica en La Habana mejora, no hay eventos abiertos y la dispersión del coronavirus �� SARS-CoV-2 es menor, afirman autoridades sanitarias de #Cuba���� https://t.co/O39YneLz9P — Charly Morales PL (@CharlyPreLa) October 30, 2020

On Thursday, Cuba's laboratories carried out 8,245 PCR tests in real-time to detect the virus, and 35 people tested positive. All new cases are Cubans. The new cases belong to Pinar del Rio (26), Sancti Spiritus (5), Havana (2), Artemisa (1), and Camagüey (an imported case).

To date, Cuba accumulates 6,801 Covid-19 cases since March, of which 6178 have recovered from the disease. About 788 children were reported with the virus, and 717 had already recovered, the doctor said. Of 493 active cases, 488 are clinically stable, three are in a critical health condition in intensive care units, and two are seriously ill, Duran said.

"We have no deaths this week, a very positive indicator. We should close tomorrow with a lower number of confirmed cases during the month, as well as the number of deceased," Durán clarified.



