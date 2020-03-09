Brazilian Black Intellectuals Against Marielle Franco TV Series

The Brazilian media conglomerate O Globo and the streaming platform Globoplay announced the production of a TV Series based on the personality and vital events of the councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was murdered in 2018. Brazilian communication professionals and intellectuals who belong to the black community manifested against the audiovisual.

In a communication published on the website Alma Preta, journalists, scriptwriters, directors, and producers repudiated the appropriation of Franco’s story from a hegemonic, official white and non-inclusive perspective. The councilwoman was black, lesbian with a humble upbringing and advocated for minorities' rights.



The scriptwriters Antonia Pellegrino, George Moura, and the film director Jose Padilha announced the production team designated by O Globo. These producers led prior projects with a violent, pro-fascist and discriminatory discourse on race and class. Among other reasons, the intellectual group says that under their perspective could occur a distortion or simplification of Marielle’s figure, a symbol of the black and gay community in Brazil.



The TV series, which will premiere in 2021, is in the pre-production phas3e and it will have two parts.

According to the communication signers “in a capitalist society, it is not surprising that the story of a black woman will be told in the point-of-view of three white people. The only surprise is the fact that they took some time announcing the project”.

After two years, the assassination of Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, have not been solved. The crime is a suspected of conspiracy because of Marielle's struggle on behalf of oppressed minorities in Rio de Janeiro.