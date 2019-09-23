Impeachment Talks Get Louder Over Trump's Ukraine Call

President Donald Trump admitted discussing his corruption accusations against Former VP Joe Biden and his son with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the telephone, as many continue to pressure for an impeachment, The New York Times reports.

Vice Media outlet said Trump's statements come after days of news and allegations that he applied pressure on the Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe Biden, one of his main rivals for next year's elections, as well as his son by withholding $ 250 million in military aid.

The Guardian reports the call between the leaders is at the center of a complaint by a whistleblower within the intelligence community. Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence has not agreed to share the details of the call in Congress arguing presidential privilege, in spite lawmakers requests. Maguire will testify next Thursday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wrote on a letter to House Democrats, published by The New York Times if the Administration refuses to offer the information “they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of an investigation.” However, Pelosi has been a long time impeachment opposer.

According to Time Magazine the talks of impeachment rise and even Adam Schiff, chairman of the committee for Thursday’s hearing, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union: “We may very well have crossed the Rubicon here.”

Trump´s admissions on the lawn of the White House came after The Wall Street Journal released a story saying he had pressured Zelensky up to eight times and asked him to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The purpose was to look for possible misbehavior by Biden as VP when his son worked for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, Time continues.

The Guardian said there is no evidence of any wrongdoing on the side of the Bidens. The presidential frontrunner said over the weekend Trump was making a baseless political smear, in an “overwhelming abuse of power”.

This new scandal has made many come out and speak up on the matter. Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren was one of them. On her Twitter account, she invited her colleagues to begin the impeachment.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday: “The integrity of our democracy isn’t threatened when a president breaks the law. It‘s threatened when we do nothing about it”.

Common Dreams published statements by Heidi Hess, director of Credo Action saying Donald Trump endangers the US and the world everyday. "Pelosi must stop playing craven political games and lead now. It's past time for her to throw her full support behind moving forward with impeachment proceedings”.