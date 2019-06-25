Multimedia > Galleries

Palestinians Protest Pro-Israel, US-led Bahrain Conference

Palestinians burned portraits of President Donald Trump Tuesday as they protested in both the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank against U.S.-led plans for a conference on their economy in Bahrain.

Palestinians have boycotted the conference which started Tuesday with other Arab countries, billed as part of Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and spearheaded by Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Down with Bahrain, down with Trump, down with the Manama conference," chanted crowds in Gaza. Some burned large paintings of Trump marked with the words, "Deal of the devil".

A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with Israeli forces during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, in Bethlehem. Photo:Reuters
A demonstrator throws a tire into a burning garbage bin during a protest against Bahrain's conference in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, South Lebanon Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian paramedic tends to a clergyman after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces in West Bank. Photo:Reuters
Demonstrators set fire to a makeshift Israeli flag in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, South Lebanon. Photo:Reuters
Demonstrators hold Palestinian and Lebanese flags as they take part in a protest against Bahrain's conference about U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for Mideast peace plan, in front of the U.N. headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo:Reuters
Palestinian demonstrators hang on a donkey a crossed-out poster depicting Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Photo:Reuters
Palestinians perform a traditional dance during a protest against Bahrain's workshop in Gaza city. Photo:Reuters
