Palestinians Protest Pro-Israel, US-led Bahrain Conference

Palestinians burned portraits of President Donald Trump Tuesday as they protested in both the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank against U.S.-led plans for a conference on their economy in Bahrain.

Palestinians have boycotted the conference which started Tuesday with other Arab countries, billed as part of Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and spearheaded by Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Down with Bahrain, down with Trump, down with the Manama conference," chanted crowds in Gaza. Some burned large paintings of Trump marked with the words, "Deal of the devil".