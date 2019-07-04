Jewish Ethiopians Protest Murder of Youth by Israeli Police

Thousands of Israelis of Ethiopian descent and their supporters staged sit-down protests at major road junctions throughout the country after a member of the community was shot dead by police.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Solomon Tekah was shot dead in the northern city of Haifa by an off-duty policeman.

The Ethiopian Israelis have been subjected to racial discrimination which hasn’t changed despite multiple complaints.

Around 20,000 Ethiopian Jews, who trace their roots to the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, were brought to Israel on secret flights in the mid-1980s and early 1990s.