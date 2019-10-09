Multimedia > Ecuador

Ecuadoreans Don't Give Ground in Fight Against Neoliberalism

“We are not thieves, we are not idle, we are not liars.” These words were stressed Wednesday during a press conference held by indigenous organizations in Guayaquil, the port-city controlled by the right-wing "oligarchy," where President Lenin Moreno sought temporary refuge.

The social leaders expressed that they felt “hurt” by racist and classist speeches delivered by Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri and other local politicians who defined the arrival of Indigenous people and workers in the city as a war-like act to which “the citizens” should respond with  "whatever it takes."

In Quito, the capital city, hate speech was widely overcome by solidarity towards men, women, and children who walked for days to join the protests against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its "recommended" policies.

galeria9
Indigenous women head towards the Presidential Palace in downtown Quito, Oct. 9, 2019.
Indigenous women head towards the Presidential Palace in downtown Quito, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo:EFE
Citizen throws an object to an armored in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019.
Citizen throws an object to an armored in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister to police in Quito, Ecuador, October 9, 2019.
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister to police in Quito, Ecuador, October 9, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Citizen covered with an Ecuadorean flag walks in front of a graffiti saying 'Killer Cops' in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019..
Citizen covered with an Ecuadorean flag walks in front of a graffiti saying 'Killer Cops' in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019.. Photo:Reuters
Young man gestures as he kneels down during a demonstrations in Quito, Ecuador, October 9, 2019.
Young man gestures as he kneels down during a demonstrations in Quito, Ecuador, October 9, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Senior citizen uses a chain to symbolize that he is hung by IMF policy measures in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019.
Senior citizen uses a chain to symbolize that he is hung by IMF policy measures in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo:EFE
Protester holding Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin's photo and signs reading 'Dangerous Killer' in Quito, Ecuador, Oc 9. 2019..
Protester holding Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin's photo and signs reading 'Dangerous Killer' in Quito, Ecuador, Oc 9. 2019.. Photo:EFE
Army controls access bridge to Guayaquil to prevent protesters from entry into the city, in Duran, Ecuador, Oct 9, 2019.
Army controls access bridge to Guayaquil to prevent protesters from entry into the city, in Duran, Ecuador, Oct 9, 2019. Photo:EFE
Army guard barricades that prevent access to Guayaquil from Duran, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019.
Army guard barricades that prevent access to Guayaquil from Duran, Ecuador, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo:EFE
