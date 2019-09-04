49 years of Allende's Popular Victory: 1000 Days of Struggle

On September 4, 1970, doctor Salvador Allende became the first democratically elected socialist president in the world. The people's revolutionary coalition was called Popular Unity.
After two nominations, in his third attempt, Allende won the presidency of Chile from a coalition of left-wing parties called Popular Unit (UP).
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
The UP flag was the result of a history of struggles, initiated with the heroic strikes of workers in the saltpeter mines in the first decades of the twentieth century.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
Salvador Allende not only became the first socialist president in the world to be democratically elected, he was also the first to try to move to socialism in the peaceful way, known as the Chilean way to socialism.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
Chile not only flourihed politically and socially but also in cultural front. Chilean poet Pablo neruda won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. Neruda and Allende appear in this picture together.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
During his Government, the Mapuche people saw their historical struggle vindicated.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
Measures for economy, health, education, housing, services, and natural resources by the Allende government affected the bourgeoisie and they, with the help of the U.S. tried to destabilize the economy.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
After a thousand days of UP, On September 11, 1973, a group of treacherous soldiers led by Augusto Pinochet carried out a coup d'etat supported by the U.S. and asked Allende to hand over the government otherwise the palace of La Moneda would be attacked. He refused.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
"Given these facts, I can only say to the workers: I am not going to quit! (...) I will pay with my life the loyalty to the people...Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers!,” were his last words before he died fighting in La Moneda on Sept. 11, 1973.
Photo:memoriachilena.cl
