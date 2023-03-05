IAEA Holds 'Constructive' Nuclear Talks With Iran: Grossi

Countries like Israel and the United States use the nuclear issue as an "excuse" to further pressure the Iranian people, said President Raisi.

On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that he hopes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can adopt a "professional" approach to the Iranian nuclear issue and prevent certain countries from affecting the nuclear watchdog's decisions.

He made these remarks in a meeting with visiting IAEA Director Rafael Grossi in Tehran. Countries like Israel and the United States use the nuclear issue as an "excuse" to further pressure the Iranian people, said Raisi, pointing out that it was Washington that violated the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran has had "the highest level" of cooperation with the IAEA, expects the agency to tell the truth about Iran's nuclear program as well the country's commitment ot its regulations, he noted.

Meanwhile, the IAEA chief expressed pleasure at meeting the country's president, saying the IAEA's team led by himself had "constructive and positive" meetings with the Iranian side.

Funny, it wasn't all that long ago that Israel, Iran, and the US had the world's largest arms racket going. Then the US uniltaterally pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, and Top Gun 2, a recent CIA box office hit, depicted a fictionalized US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. https://t.co/VotTzmbSa4 pic.twitter.com/YPvzfPu9kz — Bree B. (@KGBreeB) March 3, 2023

On Friday, Grossi arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, during which he also held talks with Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In 2020, the IAEA passed a resolution proposed by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany that called on Iran to collaborate with investigators regarding the alleged "traces of uranium" at a number of its "undeclared" sites.

Iran has repeatedly rejected such allegations and emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.