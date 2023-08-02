Cuba’s 1st International Sports Fair Begins

"To explore opportunities for the exports of sports services is one of the purposes of this event"

On Tuesday, Cuba's 1st International Sports Fair kicked off; present at the opening ceremony were Cuba's Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa and Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella.

The 1st International Cuban Sports Fair will be held from today until Friday in Havana’s Sports City, with the presence of more than a hundred companies.

"To explore opportunities for the exports of sports services is one of the purposes of this event," Osvaldo Vento, president of Cuba's National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation, said.

The signing of agreements is expected concerning repair and maintenance of facilities, organization and sponsorship of sporting events, clothing and footwear, cosmetics, nutritional supplements, sports tourism and state-of-the-art technology, among others.

EL vicepresidente de #Cuba, @SalvadorValdesM, aseguró que la I Feria Internacional del Deporte dejará experiencias positivas para el crecimiento del sector y del país, durante un recorrido por sus áreas expositivas tras la inauguración oficial. pic.twitter.com/kPe0aTLsqt — Niurmis Caribe (@NiurmisC) August 2, 2023

The event gathers 123 companies from 13 countries including Mexico, China, Canada, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to the Business and Investment Forums, there will be expert conferences, meetings with active and retired athletes and every day, from 09:00 to 18:00, a recreational Sports Festival open to the public on the outskirts of the city campus.

On the weekend, all attendees will be able to enter the venue to observe the stands and talk with exhibitors and Fair participants.