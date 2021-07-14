Chile to Hold Primary Elections on July 18

To guarantee the citizen's safety, polling station members will use KN95 masks and nitrile gloves throughout the day and at the time of counting the votes.

On July 18, millions of Chileans are expected to go to polling stations to elect presidential candidates from the Go Chile and Approve Dignity coalitions who will compete in the November 21 elections.

The Approve Dignity alliance comprises the Social Green Regionalist Federation, the Commons, Democratic Revolution, Social Convergence, and Communist parties. This leftist alliance proposes two candidates: Gabriel Boric and Daniel Jadue.

The Go Chile alliance comprises the National Renovation, Political Evolution, Independent Democratic Union and Democratic Regionalist parties, and one independent candidacy. In this conservative coalition, four politicians compete: Joaquin Lavin, Ignacio Briones, Sebastian Sichel, and Mario Desbordes.

According to opinion polls, the right-wing Joaquin Lavin is outperforming his closest competitor Sebastian Sichel by 3 percent in electoral preferences. On the side of left-wing political organizations, opinion polls place the Communist Party candidate Daniel Jadue at the top of the public's sympathies.



#Chile recorded the lowest number of daily #COVID19 infections since December 2020, after reporting 1,278 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said, adding that there were also 36 more deaths.



With these figures, the country accumulated a total of 1,590,887 cases. pic.twitter.com/SBud4V8w2e — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 14, 2021

Chileans may take part in Sunday's primaries whether or not they are affiliated with a political organization. Each voter must mark only one candidate on the ballot. Otherwise, the vote will be annulled. Transport Minister Gloria Hutt reported that free public transport will be available on July 18 to promote participation nationwide. However, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, polling places will have a maximum capacity of 10 voters in a row for each polling station. To guarantee the citizen's safety, polling station members will use KN95 masks and nitrile gloves throughout the day and at the time of counting the votes.