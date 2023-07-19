Spain: A Return to Franco’s Time?

Spain is heading towards its sixteenth democratic elections in search of the XV legislature. In it, 350 deputies and 208 senators will be elected. This is an early call made by the current President Pedro Sánchez on May 29 of this year that he would dissolve parliament and hold an early general election on July 23. The initial date for holding the elections was scheduled for the month of December of this year, but some terrible results from the party in the presidency in the regional elections on May 28 led Sánchez to take this decision.

Analysts believe that the advancement of the elections to the last minute may respond to an exercise in democratic hygiene, where the Spanish Workers´ Socialist Party (PSOE) tries to generate a citizen reflection on the fatal consequences of a sharp turn to the right in the country. Another impression that settles in public opinion is the possible internal problem within the Socialist Party. The organizational and strategic hustle that these elections require would be the best smoke bomb to hide the chaos in the socialist ranks.

The local and regional elections on May 28 saw Spain take a major swing to the right and make the leading opposition right wing Popular Party, or PP, the main political force in the country. PP wrested six of the 10 autonomies from the PSOE. The Popular Party, even with this great victory, was far from being able to govern without the help of VOX in several communities. This is the case of the Valencian Community, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura and Aragon. García-Page, Barbón and Chivite are the only ones who retain power for PESOE.

The calls for these snap elections were published in the Official State Gazette on May 30 after an extraordinary Council of Ministers. The PSOE arrives at these elections with very low approval from the Spaniard. Inefficient management of the pandemic, misguided management of the energy crisis, and erratic alliances with the national and international left and right, especially in relation to the war in Ukraine, have led the party to lose leadership in the current Spanish political landscape.

These elections bring peculiarities, such as the non-concurrence in elections of the centrist party Ciudadanos, after losing almost all its regional and municipal representation. “The centrist-liberal offer in Spain was not strong. We have come to the conclusion that Spaniards do not see us as an alternative,” said the party’s secretary general, Adrian Vazquez. Other parties that will not stand for election are the Regionalista de Cantabria and Foro Asturias.

On May 31, SUMAR was presented as a newly constituted political party. A last-minute decision by over a dozen leftist parties to run together in Spain’s snap elections in July could improve the likelihood of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez being confirmed at the ballot box. The deal between the leftist alliance Sumar, which is helmed by Labor Minister Yolanda Daz, and the left-wing party Podemos is designed to create a united front against the conservative People’s Party (PP). That means that Podemos would join 14 other small leftist groups in the Sumar alliance.

The woes for Sánchez and his PSOE party come as Spain is due to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1.

For the European Union (EU), this possibility of a sudden change in Spanish policy in the short term, especially if it is to the extreme right (a possible pact between the PP and VOX), would be a bucket of cold water for what has been achieved. It could overthrow many priorities that have been agreed upon in the council since June, issues such as strategic autonomy, the migration pact, the energy pact, and the reform of fiscal rules, "where the social democratic and liberal vision together with the extreme right supposes an abyss," according to the opinion of Naiara Pinedo in Crónica Vasca.

By June 5, the first surveys were being carried out. From that moment on, the consultations declared the Popular Party the winner. Negotiations also began to be woven between the PP and VOX, seeking an absolute majority in the results, on which a possible pact between the PNV and Sánchez also depended.

On the 26th, the polls reported a certain recovery in the intention to vote for the party in government. "We are going to win the elections. We are seeing a trend that progressive Spain is mobilizing," Sánchez said to Cadena SER. In the radio interview, he did not want to answer the question of what his future would be if he were defeated in the elections, assuring that he would be victorious.

By the end of June, the Spanish presidential campaign will be at its peak. The attacks between partisan candidates were already fierce. The main confrontation, which continues to this day, took place between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Sánchez's criticisms were aimed at denouncing the "politically incorrect" opinions and behavior of the PP candidate. He warned of the terrible consequences that these could have if Feijóo became president of the country.

The leftist parties, together with the governing party, warned of the threat of the arrival of the right-wing party and its alliance, VOX, to rule Spain. Sanchez made declarations regarding this issue: "In 20 days, we have gone back 20 years in the public debate. These are very dangerous and very worrying things," declared Sanchéz as a result of some statements by the leader of the PP about the VOX party.

More than 60% of Spaniards are worried about the prospect of a coalition government that includes the far-right VOX party, according to a survey published less than two weeks before the country’s snap general election.

Already for this July 19, the snap general elections in the Iberian country indicate the specter of abstentionism more than the topics of confrontation, the political campaign, or the results of the pollsters. "Both one and the other only come out to insult each other," "They don't care about our problems: housing, unemployment, because there are many people who live quite badly," "we usually vote for left-wing parties, but at this moment we are not clear about it", these are the opinions of citizens collected by EFE in the center of the city of Vigo, a few days before the elections.

The new thing about political confrontation and the fight to win voters is coming to an end. Since the 18th century, the publication, dissemination, and reproduction of electoral polls have been prohibited. The polls continued to give the PP the win until the 17th, although a sustained rise of the Socialist Party was recognized.

On the other hand, people fear the arrival of the far - right VOX. The most remarkable discourse of VOX is the denial of gender-based violence and demonization of migrants.

Leading Spanish cultural figures have also expressed deep concern over the PP and Vox’s attitude to the arts after several incidents of apparent censorship by councils run by the right or far right.

Today, the controversy between the candidates, the electoral indecision, and the high abstention set the guidelines for the electoral environment in Spain. Bipartisanship continues to prevail beyond the emergence of new political parties as a trend in the last elections. The sudden turns to the right and to the left, often consecutively, continue to sow political polarization and social confrontation at the root.

Even though the long-awaited agreement between the two political lefties forces was concluded, Sumar and Podemos remain divided due to some nuances, notably whether Podemos’ Irene Montero should be part of the alliance.

While Díaz insisted that Montero’s presence could be an “insurmountable obstacle,” Podemos heavyweights reportedly called Montero’s exclusion an “enormous political error.”

Analysts believe that a right-wing government nevertheless remains the most likely outcome of July’s elections, especially if the PP teams up with the far-right party Vox.

Less than a year ago, the regional elections in Andalusia gave a very serious warning to the leftist political parties that none of their leaders wanted to see at a national level at the time. Today, eleven months later, it has mercilessly struck at their backs. The results then gave the PP an absolute majority and demonstrated what happened when the leftist parties navigated between apathy and demobilization. They did it with a political offer based on more uncertainties than certainties and excesses of anger, noise, and disunity.