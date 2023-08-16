Codes of Ethics Are Useless, Aren’t They? Part 2

The normative instrument through which professional duties are embodied and deontology materializes is generically defined as a code of ethics. The code of ethics abstracts the ethical values voluntarily accepted by a professional guild and transforms them into mandatory rules of conduct for those subject to that code of ethics.

In any case, "the professional code establishes rules for internal, collegial functioning, attempts to reduce internal competition and tries to eliminate the unqualified and the unscrupulous. Thus, the code gives some identity and status to the profession," as Villanueva and Sanchez point out.

It is often asserted that codes of ethics are unnecessary, since, in any case, the fundamental values of society are safe, by virtue of the fact that they are legally protected in criminal law. This statement must be considered erroneous because it confuses the aims and purposes of both bodies of law. There are differences of substance and form between the Criminal Code and the Code of Ethics:

a) While the Criminal Code has as its ultimate purpose to ensure the subsistence of man in society by establishing sanctions for antisocial conduct, which would make the possibility of living in a civilized society null and void, the Code of Ethics has as its ultimate purpose to enrich the quality of life of society in general, and to achieve the moral dignity of the journalistic profession, in particular, by establishing in a normative body the conduct necessary to fulfill this social responsibility.

b) While the Penal Code establishes the conducts typified by mandate of an external will of the obligated subjects, the Code of Ethics establishes the obligatory conducts of its subjects voluntarily disposed by themselves, by consenting to renounce to a space of their legal freedom because they consider in conscience that this should be done.

c) While the Penal Code establishes penalties of imprisonment for conducts contrary to those established as due by the norm, the Code of Ethics appeals to the rational conviction of its subjects as the main motivation for compliance with the conducts established as due in the guild ordinance.

And d) While the Penal Code is valid to the extent that the process of its creation has been carried out in accordance with the procedure and the organs established in the legal system in force, the Code of Ethics bases its validity on its daily effectiveness, that is, on the fact that the duty to be established in the norms is identified with the factual conduct of the obligated subjects (Villanueva and Sanchez, 1996, p.8). (Villanueva and Sanchez, 1996, p.8).

The requirements of a criminal law are minimal because they must reconcile the interests of the greater part or the totality of a community; on the other hand, the requirements of the moral law are of substance because they touch on the nature of man and his obligations to himself and to others. In other words: a journalist, by reason of his profession, has more obligations than those that would correspond to him as a simple citizen. The role of ethics is precisely to enrich the legal limits in order to achieve a better society.

Bibliographic references:

Villanueva, E. Sánchez, M. A. (1996). Códigos europeos de ética periodística. Un análisis comparativo.