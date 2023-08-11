Codes of Ethics Are Useless, Aren’t They?

Ethics: The first time I heard that word, I did not imagine that one day I would be a journalist, but it immediately gave me the idea of something as serious as an inviolable law. In my opinion, it was an indispensable requirement for the practice of any profession.

So... What is ethics? What is it good for? According to the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy, ethics is the set of moral rules that govern the conduct of the person in any area of life. It also defines it as the part of philosophy that deals with the good and the foundation of its values.

The term Ethics comes from ethos, which means the character, the way of being through acts and habits. Information ethics can therefore be understood as the set of moral values directly linked to the journalist's profile that allow the professional to choose among various options what should be the correct one for the exercise of his profession, according to the consensus and acceptance of the majority.

Ethical principles are assumed individually, on a voluntary basis, and since it is a public and not private ethics, it is public before the recipients of the information, the citizens, with the commitment also to its fulfillment. This commitment is based on a consensus of journalism of key ethical values that throughout history have reached a degree of objectivity beyond moral relativism, personal and private ethics that would lead to impunity in journalism.

�� Ethics and morals are like two sides of the same coin. Ethics are the shared principles and codes of conduct in a society, while morals are personal beliefs about what's right and wrong. — Almutawakkil (@Duncan_tente) August 11, 2023

Therefore, if we start from the premise that journalism is a form of mass communication whose objective is to make known facts about socially relevant events, and that it allows the interrelation between individuals and the various groups that make up society, it is necessary to add that it is a profession marked by the etiquette of those who embrace it, committed to a public to whom they deliver a reality built on the basis of objectivity and truthfulness in the transcription of data (...), says Dr. Iraida Calzadilla in her book La nota.

Normally we do not have a surveillance camera chasing us at every step, ethics is an attitude towards life. It represents a pact with our conscience, with our public and with our colleagues. If the choice is to do without it, we have also chosen, we have opted for the opposite, the unethical, and the question arises: would we be journalists then?

When we dispense with ethical conduct, the key principles of journalism such as truthful information, professional secrecy and respect for private life are called into question, then, we give way to the possibility of incurring in much more deplorable acts. In my opinion, when you betray the trust of your audience with falsehoods, when you are capable of committing actions in disregard of social welfare, when you fail to respect the physical and psychological integrity of others, right then and there, and even before, you cease to be considered a journalist.

While it is true that in certain countries there are codes of ethics that are applicable in a specific context and for other territories and situations are inconceivable, in that case the solution would not be to discard the ethic, but to achieve a balance of what is known to be fair. In such cases the most convenient thing would be to study the territory, the history and the contexts where we perform our function in order to apply the universal values of Journalism with knowledge of the cause.

"In synthesis, the concept of journalistic deontology can be defined as the set of ethical principles voluntarily assumed by those who profess journalism, for reasons of integrity, professionalism and social responsibility (...)", according to Villanueva and Sanchez in the book European Codes of Journalistic Ethics.

When we dispense with ethical conduct, the key principles of journalism such as truthful information, professional secrecy and respect for private life are called into question, then, we give way to the possibility of incurring in much more deplorable acts. In my opinion, when you betray the trust of your audience with falsehoods, when you are capable of committing actions in disregard of social welfare, when you fail to respect the physical and psychological integrity of others, right then and there, and even before, you cease to be considered a journalist.

While it is true that in certain countries there are codes of ethics that are applicable in a specific context and for other territories and situations are inconceivable, in that case the solution would not be to discard the ethic, but to achieve a balance of what is known to be fair. In such cases the most convenient thing would be to study the territory, the history and the contexts where we perform our function in order to apply the universal values of Journalism with knowledge of the cause.

"In synthesis, the concept of journalistic deontology can be defined as the set of ethical principles voluntarily assumed by those who profess journalism, for reasons of integrity, professionalism and social responsibility (...)", according to Villanueva and Sanchez in the book Códigos europeos de ética periodística. Un análisis comparativo.

In addition to being the basic communicative product of journalism, information is one of the key requirements for fully satisfying one of the fundamental human rights. Freedom of expression and the right to receive and impart information is considered one of the fundamental human rights, as stated in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of 1948:

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Perhaps codes of ethics might appear to be a straitjacket or a tight belt limiting complete autonomy. However, deontology implies the use of individual freedom attached to judgment, it means a measure of the level of professionalism.

However, in order to achieve this social role of deontology, it is necessary that a consensus has been reached beforehand among the journalist community belonging to the context where this set of rules is to be applied. Always with the premise that the best way to exercise freedom for the greatest satisfaction is freedom.

Bibliographic references:

Calzadilla, I. (2005). La nota. La Habana, Cuba: Pablo de la Torriente, Editorial.

Villanueva, E. Sánchez, M. A. (1996). Códigos europeos de ética periodística. Un análisis comparativo.