Analysis: Nuclear Weapons, a Threat to Humanity

n a criminal act of total disregard for life, at the end of World War II, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945 and three days earlier on Hiroshima. The two Japanese cities became an inferno, death surprised their inhabitants in less than a minute.

There are no exact figures on how many people died at the time or in the months following the explosions. Some estimate that by December 1945 the number was 110,000, others put it at more than 210,000.

At 11.02 on 9 August 1945, the US dropped its second atomic bomb on Japan, this time on the city of #Nagasaki.



On the 78th #NagasakiDay, we remember the 70,000 victims who serve as a harrowing reminder of the humanitarian and environmental cost of nuclear weapons. #NuclearBan pic.twitter.com/jUyhmHoje3 — CND (@CNDuk) August 9, 2023

But the horror of those days continued to claim more victims over time. Cataracts, malignant tumors, thyroid, breast and lung cancer developed in the following years among the survivors of the atomic bombings.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki are sadly a reminder of the danger posed by nuclear weapons to the world, where there are an estimated 22,000 and whose total elimination should be a priority, as their very existence represents a threat.

However, almost eighty years after those vile actions, the UN warned about the increase in global tensions and differences between the most developed nations.

Added to this is a fact that should be a warning: the increase in military expenditures. Last year, the figure rose to more than two trillion dollars, equivalent to 2.2% of the world's Gross Domestic Product.

UN Secretary General called on all countries to destroy the entire stock of nuclear weapons



António Guterres said that the "shadow of a nuclear war" hung over the world. This happened because of global contradictions and fragmentation.

“The nuclear shadow that hung over the… pic.twitter.com/73ctS4l1HG — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 6, 2023

The United States, the only country to have used this deadly weaponry in a war, allocated 877 billion dollars in 2022 to military spending, which represents 39% of the funds allocated worldwide for this purpose.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the northern nation invested 295 billion dollars for military operations and maintenance alone.

In recent days, peace groups have urged the U.S. government to halt the enormous military spending and put an end to the danger of nuclear war that is looming over the world today.

The historic leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, has repeatedly warned of this danger, pointing out that the use of nuclear weapons in a war would mean the end of humanity.

The world has never been safe because of the existence of this deadly weaponry, which, as Fidel Castro pointed out, should disappear in order to preserve the lives of all.